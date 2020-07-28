Letter: Post made bad photo choice
Dr. Darren Lambert, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Salisbury, has been at our church for less than one month.
I am very disappointed to see the choice of photographs of him on the front page of the Post Sunday morning for the story “Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic.” Perhaps a more flattering one could have been chosen.
— Yvonne Cregger
Salisbury
