July 28, 2020

Thieves hit storage unit again, taking $150,000 in T-shirts

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

SALISBURY — Thieves have once again broken into a Salisbury storage unit at American Century Home Fabric, 5200 S. Main St., and taken $150,000 worth of T-shirts.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy returned to the storage facility on Friday to follow-up on a report made by the owner, Chip Hoke of Royce Apparel Inc., a week ago. During his initial report, Hoke told the deputy at that time he believed that sometime within the last two months someone stole screen printed T-shirts.

When the deputy returned Friday to speak with the owner, the deputy determined someone cut into a fence at the property. The deputy noted in his report the cut to the fence was about 30 feet away from a previous cut made to the fence. It’s believed someone made a cut big enough to drive a vehicle through it, said Capt. John Sifford.

Someone rummaged through the storage unit and reportedly stole about 30,000 shirts. A security camera feed was cut, a report said. The deputy waited at the facility to see if whoever broke in would return; no one did.

The investigation is ongoing.

