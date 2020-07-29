Area Sports Briefs: NCHSAA takes small step forward for fall athletics

From staff reports

The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted to provide Phase 2 guidance to member schools regarding summer conditioning and workout activities.

Phase 2 guidelines go into effect on Aug. 3.

Highlights of the new guidelines include:

Sharing of equipment is permissible within small groups/pods.

Wearing protective equipment, such as football helmets, remains prohibited.

Equipment must be disinfected frequently, and it requires disinfecting prior to use by another pod.

LAT’s/first responders are not required. however, they should always be included when possible.

Workouts remain limited to 90 minutes per session.

Outside gatherings are limited to 25 people. Gatherings in gymnasiums are limited to 10 people. Numbers in a gathering include athletes, coaches, managers and trainers.

Pre-workout symptoms and temperature checks are still required.

Coaches must maintain 6 feet of social distance and are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering at all times. Athletes are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when not engaged in physical activity.

Locker rooms are still closed.

Weight rooms and mat rooms are still closed. Weights and mats may be moved outdoors, if spaced 12 feet apart.

No sharing of towels, clothing, shoes or other athletic attire.

This is all a step forward, but it’s a small step forward.

The most significant change is that football, basketball and volleyball players can now use balls in workouts.

Normal practices — full team practices — still aren’t that close to happening.

Beyond COVID-19 safety obstacles, there are financial and social-distancing transportation issues to overcome.

Many believe that if football isn’t played in the fall, it might still be played later in the school year. High schools just about have to play football at some point to make it economically feasible to fund other sports.

The NCHSAA staff, Board of Directors and Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) remain committed to administering sports/activities this fall, provided it can be done safely and in accordance with guidance from state educational and medical partners.

Decisions relative to the Sept. 1 start date will be made later in August.

NC3 baseball

Kannapolis rolled 9-1 against Randolph County on Tuesday.

Jacob Foggin had three hits and three RBIs. Austin Dayvault had three hits.

Chase Ervin had two hits and drove in two. Michael Specht had two hits.

Kannapolis got great pitching from Jacob Baucom, who made it into the sixth, and Matt Moore, who finished.

•••

Rowan County’s game at High Point didn’t get started until 8:30 p.m. and was finished after deadline.

Check www.salisburypost.com for a report on the game or see Thursday’s print edition.

Local golf

Salisbury’s Charlie Barr shot 1-over 71 in the first round of the Carolinas Junior Boys Championship in Florence, S.C., and is tied for 21st.

Salisbury’s Hank Robins shot 78.

•••

Salisbury’s Michael Childress is in the North Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship that starts Wednesday in Holly Springs.

Showcase baseball

East Rowan’s Tate Green went 2-for-2 as the South Charlotte Panthers 2023 team beat the East Cobb Astros, 3-0.

•••

Salisbury’s Vance Honeycutt tripled, scored and drove in a run as the SC Panthers 2021 team won 4-1 against the Richmond Braves Platinum Club,