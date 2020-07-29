Catawba College to offer online-only fall option for first-year students

SALISBURY — Catawba College is offering first-year college students a program called “Catawba at Home” for the fall semester as an option to begin their college career fully online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program offers reduced tuition for the semester and scholarship opportunities for enrollment in the college’s day program in January.

The program allows first-year students to take a full-time schedule (15 credit hours) completely online. This program includes a full-semester First-Year Success Studies course, as well as several online general education courses taken in eight-week blocks.

Fall semester classes will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 24, with final exams to be held remotely during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

As a Cat@Home scholar, students will take courses together as a cohort of no more than 25 students and participate in enrichment activities that will keep them connected to the close-knit campus community.

Program highlights include:

• Dedicated First-Year Success faculty member and student success coach.

• Fully online, 15-credit hour, full-time fall course structure.

• Federal and state financial aid eligible.

• Tuition of $379 per credit hour.

• Successful completion of the program will guarantee a $15,000 merit scholarship per academic year if the student enrolls in the traditional undergraduate day program as soon as spring 2021 semester.

• 24/7 access to the college IT help desk, library resources and tutoring services.

For questions related to Catawba at Home, go to www.catawba.edu/athome or contact admissions@catawba.edu.