I-85 lane, ramp closures will last until August 10

Blythe Development will close the right two lanes of I-85 northbound near Webb Road in addition to the off ramp until Aug. 10 for road work.

The road work will involve slab repair and the rehabilitation of the Webb Road off ramp. Weather permitting, the closure will last until 6 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The contractor will be closing the off ramp at Webb Road (exit 70). Drivers needing to access Webb Road from I-85 northbound will detour approximately one mile, to exit 71, and return to I-85 southbound to exit at Webb Road.

Drivers needing to access I-85 southbound from Peeler Road will detour to I-85 northbound for one mile to Peach Orchard Road (exit 72) and then return to I-85 southbound.