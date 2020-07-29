July 29, 2020

  • 84°
Salisbury Post file photo - Cars drive down a portion of I-85 near Highway 152 in 2015.

I-85 lane, ramp closures will last until August 10

By Staff Report

Published 11:43 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Blythe Development will close the right two lanes of I-85 northbound near Webb Road in addition to the off ramp until Aug. 10 for road work.

The road work will involve slab repair and the rehabilitation of the Webb Road off ramp. Weather permitting, the closure will last until 6 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The contractor will be closing the off ramp at Webb Road (exit 70). Drivers needing to access Webb Road from I-85 northbound will detour approximately one mile, to exit 71, and return to I-85 southbound to exit at Webb Road.

Drivers needing to access I-85 southbound from Peeler Road will detour to I-85 northbound for one mile to Peach Orchard Road (exit 72) and then return to I-85 southbound.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Mount Ulla Democrat to challenge longtime Republican state legislator

Crime

Blotter: July 30

Local

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Education

Catawba College to offer online-only fall option for first-year students

Crime

China Grove pair charged in roadside chair attack

Local

Grace Lower Stone Church to celebrate 225th anniversary

Local

I-85 lane, ramp closures will last until August 10

Business

Cooper: Alcohol sales at N.C. restaurants ending earlier

Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan most prevalent among white residents over 65

Coronavirus

State to determine early voting plan after Rowan Board of Elections fails to reach consensus

Crime

Thieves hit storage unit again, taking $150,000 in T-shirts

Coronavirus

Duke University study begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing of participants

Education

Technology fees waived for all RSS students

Crime

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man found with used syringes, heroin at license checkpoint

Crime

Kannapolis pair charged in Longbriar Drive shooting

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges in accident where alcohol, speed were factors

Business

Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

Coronavirus

County to provide more accurate look at COVID-19 case positive rate

Local

Unpaid bills drive NC families to financial brink

Education

Virtual school named ‘Summit Virtual Academy’ as RSS board sorts out details of reopening

Education

Students at local colleges will be back on campus in fall

Crime

Blotter: Police investigating vehicle break-ins after thieves make off with change

Local

Missing 74-year-old woman found dead in neighbor’s pool