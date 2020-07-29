NC3 Juniors: East rolls again
Staff report
East Rowan’s strong NC3 Junior baseball team won 14-3 in six innings against West Rowan on Tuesday.
Austin Fulk was the winning pitcher.
Nate Hayworth went 4-for-4 with two steals. McCall Henderson hit a three-run homer for East.
Jacob Causey drove in three runs. Cobb Hightower had two RBIs.
