Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

WOODLEAF — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious vehicle fire after someone abandoned a charred Lincoln Navigator on a Cool Springs Road property.

Authorities received a call on Sunday in reference to the vehicle, which was found at the end of a driveway in the 11000 block of Cool Springs Road. The caller said he is contracted by the owner to log timber and was last there the day before.

He secured a gate when he left around noon and confirmed with someone else that the gate was secured by 9 p.m. the same night. When the man arrived on Sunday around 7 a.m. the same gate was damaged and open.

The vehicle was completely burned with the exception of a small portion of the door. The investigator could tell the vehicle was burgundy but the vehicle’s identification number was partially destroyed.

While at the scene, a firefighter pulled up to say he saw a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that was stopped on Hart Road, near Cool Springs Road. The vehicle was at a stop sign for some time with a cream-colored sedan pulled in behind it. The firefighter approached to see if the vehicle was disabled and both vehicles took off onto Cool Springs Road.

The property owner told investigators her husband’s trail camera caught a vehicle that entered the property just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday someone stole his firearm from his property in the 200 block of Hickory Lane.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole items from an outbuilding in the 100 block of Rosemont Road.

• A man reported on Friday his four-wheeler was stolen from the 700 block of Hilbert Road.

• A woman reported she was assaulted on Saturday in the 600 block of Coley Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was assaulted while in the 1000 block of Maidstone Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was assaulted while in the 9000 block of Fisher Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was assaulted while in the 200 block of Fox Run Road.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole items from his vehicle while it was parked in the 1100 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell.

• A man reported on Sunday his property was broken into in the 100 block of Crescent Heights Drive.

• A man reported on Sunday a utility trailer was stolen from the 3800 block of Woodleaf Road.

• A woman reported a burglary that occurred on Sunday in the 100 block of Crescent Heights Drive.

• A man reported his property was burglarized on Sunday in the 100 block of Crescent Heights Drive.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of an assault while in the 100 block of Cruse Circle.

• Jesus Andaya, 29, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 100 block of Cypress Lane.

• Joshua David Baker-Rawlinson, 21, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana while in the 3100 block of Mount Hope Church and Old Concord roads.

• Christian Alexander Morris, 19, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor while in the 3900 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her vehicle from the 600 block of West Bank Street.

• A woman reported on Monday she paid someone money who failed to do the work they were paid. The victim lives in the 200 block of Maupin Avenue.