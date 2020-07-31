Ford Explorer overturns after colliding with 15-passenger vehicle
Salisbury police and Salisbury fire departments responded Friday afternoon to this two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Innes and South Craige streets.
Emergency responders were able to remove someone who was trapped inside the sport utility vehicle, a Ford Explorer, after the collision with a 15-passenger van. The person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
No other details were immediately available.
