One more candidate files for Board of Education this week

SALISBURY — A second challenger has filed for the Salisbury area seat on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education.

Jonathan Barbee, a recent Catawba College graduate, filed Tuesday according to county Board of Elections records.

Barbee is the second challenger to file for the seat held by incumbent Alisha Byrd-Clark, who has served on the board since 2016. Hosea Crooms, a local middle school teacher, also filed for the seat but dropped out of the race last week.

Byrd-Clark said she was planning to run again earlier this year and filed when the period began on July 17. Five have filed for three available seats on the board.

The other contested race, for the East area seat, is between former East Rowan High School head baseball coach Brian Hightower and retired educator Kathy Sanborn. Incumbent Josh Wagner is not running for reelection

Susan Cox, the Southeast area incumbent, is currently running uncontested after reversing an earlier decision to not run for reelection, citing the events of the past few months as reason to stay on the board.

Candidates must file at the Rowan County Board of Elections located in West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. by Aug. 14. There is a $5 filing fee. The BOE can be contacted by calling 704-216-8140.

