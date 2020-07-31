July 31, 2020

Police: Traffic stop finds stolen gun, crack cocaine

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:04 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces marijuana and cocaine charges following a Thursday night traffic stop.

A Salisbury police officer saw a silver Lexus traveling north on Main Street just before 9 p.m. without its headlights. The officer stopped the vehicle to tell the driver he needed to turn on his lights, said detective Russ DeSantis.

The officer noted the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The driver, later identified as Samron Jermaine Hillie Sr., told the officer he’d just dropped off a friend who smokes marijuana. The officer searched Hillie and discovered a large amount of cash, candy and paperwork. The officer searched the vehicle and found marijuana and crack cocaine individually packaged as well as a larger amount of crack cocaine. A 9mm gun was found under his seat.

Hillie, 44, of Lincolnton Road, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule VI.

The firearm was stolen, DeSantis said.

