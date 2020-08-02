Biz roundup: Yadkin Path Montessori School creates co-working space for K-4 students

Yadkin Path Montessori School has announced a “Yadkin Path School Hub” for students in kindergarten through fourth grade beginning Aug. 17.

It will be a co-workng space with internet access to scheduled Zoom meetings, online lectures, class groups and assistance with school work.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages childcare centers to create consistent groups of children in what they call a “family group.” Yadkin Path school hubs are limited to 12 to 15 children. Participating students will have access to the outdoor campus and a co-work space classroom.

A monthly fee will hold the student’s spot in the family group and will provide flexible care whenever it is needed. This way, children can attend during their online days. Students can work and socialize in a small, consistent group. Participating families will also be able to bring their child during teacher work days or other days that children may be out of school under normal circumstances, following the Yadkin Path 2020-21 schedule.

The charge is $538 per month. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with options for before and after school programs at a minimal rate.

For more information, email yadkinpath@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 7. Yadkin Path is located at 2135 Bringle Ferry Road. Visit yadkinpathmontessori.org or call 704-642-2211.

Walmart gives grant to Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont received a $500 grant from Walmart Salisbury Store #1552 to support girls in Rowan Countyfor the fall. Girls on the Run uses a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

The physical activity-based, positive youth development program is for girls in third through eighth grades. It is designed to develop and enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical competencies. The curriculum is delivered after school, over the course of 10 weeks, by volunteer coaches. At the conclusion of the program, the girls are physically and mentally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K.

Dates for fall activities are Sept. 14-Nov. 7 at local parks and greenways.

Registration will open online Aug. 3 at https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org as practice schedules and locations are finalized.

If you are interested in coaching, you do not need to be a runner. Volunteer coaches will be trained to lead practices following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

For more information, contact Kristine Bienstock at kristine.bienstock@girlsontherun.org or 704- 280-6203, or Alison Ahrens at Alison.Ahrens@girlsontherun.org or 716-998-1056.

Duke Energy grant for myFutureNC

RALEIGH — The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded a $200,000 grant to myFutureNC to support its education and workforce initiatives in North Carolina. In the past five years, the foundation has invested more than $19 million in state education and workforce initiatives.

Last year, myFutureNC unveiled its goal and vision for the future of education in the state, that by 2030, 2 million North Carolinians ages 25-44 will have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree. The nonprofit organization works to prepare North Carolina for the future by empowering individuals, strengthening communities and ensuring its economic viability in a global economy.

“At Duke Energy, we recognize the importance of expanding access to workforce training opportunities in the communities we serve, especially those that are underserved,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We look forward to working with these organizations to build the diverse workforce North Carolina needs to be a strong, successful economic engine.”

Bird club grant for Yadkin River land

Three Rivers Land Trust will receive $5,000 to assist in the acquisition of the Save the Yadkin Phase II project along the Yadkin River. Alcoa owns the land along the eastern shore of the Tuckertown Reservoir which is subject to the Yadkin River relicensing settlement agreement (RSA). The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Three Rivers Land Trust have until September of 2021, to raise $8.5 million needed to purchase these lands or Alcoa can sell them to the highest bidder.

“Three Rivers Land Trust is thrilled to have been awarded funds from the Carolina Bird Club to go towards the Alcoa Tuckertown Lands Acquisition,” said Crystal Cockman, Three Rivers Land Trust’s Director of Conservation. “This is a community-focused project, and every contribution is critical to the overall goal of raising the funds to acquire these important properties. We appreciate the Carolina Bird Club’s recognition of the significance of this project to bird conservation in North Carolina.”

The land will be held by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and will continue to remain open to the public as game lands and for use in camping, hiking, rock climbing, paddling, hunting and fishing.

The Carolina Bird Club is a non-profit organization that represents and supports the birding community. To learn more or make a contribution to the Save the Yadkin Phase II project, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

Magazine names Novant Health a top employer for women in 2020

WINSTON-SALEM — Novant Health is recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Novant Health is the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be recognized on the list and Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list.

“At Novant Health, diversity and inclusion is one of our five core values,” said Tanya Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer for Novant Health. “It’s not only something we value and embrace with our patients, but something we value in our team members. As an organization with a majority female workforce, we are focused on leveraging the strengths and talents of our female team members to ensure a strong organization capable of providing remarkable healthcare.”

Over 75,000 U.S. employees, including 45,000 women, participated in the independent survey designed to shed light on issues relevant to women in the workplace. Participants assessed their companies according to discrimination, family support, flexibility, parental leave, pay equity, and representation and career. Additionally, participants evaluated other employers in their respective industries on gender issues, from which only the recommendations of women were considered.

Novant Health continues to support the growth of female team members by:

• Women’s business resource group, which engages the talent of female team members to help initiatives in the community and evaluate how Novant can continue to be an employer of choice for women.

• Leveraging Internal Female Talent program, a year-long leadership development program for female leaders. More than 40% of program graduates have been promoted or taken on increased responsibilities.

• Team member mammogram day, which encourages female team members to focus on their health is part of a long-term health equity goal.