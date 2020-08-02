Commissioners to consider business expansion, approve CARES Act funding plan

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Commissioners on Monday will hear a presentation regarding a tax incentive request for a local company wishing to expand.

The Rowan Economic Development Commission will present to the board at 3 p.m. during a virtual meeting. The company behind “Project Sun” is an existing employer in Rowan County that would create 56 jobs over the next three years and invest approximately $45 million in new construction and equipment.

Also at the meeting, commissioners will consider the county’s plan to use its share of Coronavirus Relief Funds, which amounts to $3.99 million. The plan includes architect and general construction fees for county departments, COVID-19-related employee pay expenses, health department resources and information technology.

At the July 13, county commissioners allocated the rest of the funds among all 10 municipalities. Each will receive the following:

$499,868 for Salisbury

$179,323 for Kannapolis

$105,830 for China Grove

$92,387 for Spencer

$91,371 for Landis

$90,641 for Granite Quarry

$78,319 for Rockwell

$69,695 for East Spencer

$61,619 for Cleveland

$60,812 for Faith

Municipalities have to submit to the county their plans for the funds no later than Sept. 1.

In other items at the meeting:

Commissioners will consider approving four new positions for the COVID-19 Community Paramedic Program. A COVID-19 Community Paramedic (CCP) will be designated to assist Rowan County residents who test positive for COVID-19 and want or need assistance in daily activities while convalescing. The total salary and benefits and equipment costs for four CCPs will amount to $295,724, with $112,511 reimbursed from Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Commissioners will award retiring Sgt. Suad Jakupovic and retiring Master Deputy Lana Sterling, both of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, with their sidearm.

Commissioners will consider requesting an investigation by the Wildlife Resources Commission about the establishment of a no-wake zone near the Tamarac Marina. Mike Barron, of the Tamarac Shores Drive, is making the request due to the traffic and the marina’s blindspots.

Commissioners will consider a request to purchase 14 vehicles for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and one vehicle for the Environmental Management department. Performance Automotive will supply eight Dodge Police utility vehicles and four Dodge RAM pickup trucks for $353,574. Ilderton Dodge will supply two Dodge RAM pickup trucks for $54,080, and Modern Chevrolet will supply one Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for $28,000. The request was approved in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Commissioners will consider a request to purchase $25,339 worth of ammunition for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, which was approved in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Commissioners will consider approving engineering services in the amount of $12,800 with S.E. Collins Consulting Engineers related to HVAC and Electrical design to replace an HVAC system at the EOC/Agricultural Building on Old Concord Road. The estimated replacement cost of the HVAC unit is $160,000.

Commissioners will consider a bid from Blue Flame Crew in the amount of $262,036 for the Landfill Gas Collection System, the award of a contract and approval of the associated budget amendment.

Commissioners will receive an offer of $900 for a vacant tract of property owned by Rowan County, located off Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. The land is labeled Tax Parcel 649-032 and the current tax value is $7,728.

Commissioners will consider a request to establish Rowan transit dispatcher and driver positions in preparation for bringing transit in-house by Oct. 1. The positions include two full-time dispatchers, beginning at an annual salary of $33,733.49, to begin employment on or after Sept. 21; one part-time dispatcher, beginning at $16.22 an hour on or after Sept. 21; 21 full-time drivers, beginning at an annual salary of $29,140.25 to begin employment on or after Oct. 1; and six part-time drivers, beginning at $14.01 an hour on or after Oct. 1. The costs were approved in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Nina Oliver, the county’s director of public health, has requested approval to offer one-time signing bonuses of up to $5,000 per vacancy to assist in filling some critical need positions in the Environmental Health Department, Food and Lodging Division. The environmental health specialist positions inspect and analyze food and lodging sites in complying with state and county regulations. They also investigate complaints relating to various environmental health hazards and problems.

Commissioners will consider authorizing County Manager Aaron Church to refund deposits for any rentals of the West End Plaza Event Center if the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

