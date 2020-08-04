Driver cited in accident with 15-passenger van

SALISBURY — The driver of a sport utility vehicle failed to yield to an oncoming, 15-passenger van and caused a Friday collision at the intersection of West Innes and South Craige streets, according to Salisbury police.

Luke Crutchfiel was traveling west on Innes Street in a 1997 Ford SUV when he made a left turn onto Craige Street into the path of a 15-passenger Ford van. The van driver, Todd Robinson, of Cleveland, was traveling on Innes Street, said police Lt. Lee Walker.

Crutchfiel, of Hickory, was injured. He was taken to the hospital and later cited with failure to yield the right of way. There were no passengers in the van, police said.