Police: Charges pending for Salisbury man following Monday collision

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

SALISBURY — Charges are pending, according to police, following a Friday afternoon crash involving a pickup and Honda passenger vehicle.

Tony E. Brown, of Salisbury, was traveling northbound on Majolica Road in a 1996 Toyota pickup. He fell asleep behind the wheel, drifted across the center line and struck a 2003 Honda, said Lt. Lee Walker, of the Salisbury Police Department.

The collision occurred near Hopkins Lane around 6 a.m. The Honda was driven by Nicholas Webster, also of Salisbury. The two vehicles hit nearly head-on, Walker said.

Brown was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with injuries including several broken bones. Webster refused to go to the hospital but was treated at the scene by EMS. The Salisbury Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Exact charges to be faced by Brown will depend on a follow-up interview, police said.

