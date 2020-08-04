Woman faces felony drug trafficking charges following checkpoint stop

SALISBURY — A woman found with cocaine inside her purse during a traffic stop faces felony drug charges.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic stop Sunday at South Main Street and Piper Lane, according to a report. During the stop, a woman identified as Amanda Constance Morales approached the checkpoint.

Morales, 25, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.

She was instructed to roll her window down but said it was broken and she had to open her door. A deputy saw a small plastic bag with white powder residue in the door panel. The deputy asked Morales what was in the bag to which she responded, “probably cocaine.”

The deputy instructed Morales to pulled into a nearby parking lot. The deputy asked Morales and a passenger to step out of the vehicle. The deputy asked if there was anything else inside prior to searching.

The report said Morales told the deputy “there would probably be more cocaine in my purse.” The deputy searched the purse and found a bag containing three grams of cocaine. The deputy also found a red straw with white powder residue on it inside the same purse. There was also an opened bottle of strawberry tequila on the passenger side floorboard.

She has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.