Education shoutouts
Emory and Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference are pleased to announce that 132 E&H student-athletes from the College’s 20 NCAA Division III sports have earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors for the 2019-20 academic year.
Local students include:
Natalie Capone of Kannapolis, women’s soccer and track and field.
Payton Holt of Mount Ulla, women’s tennis.
Taylor Mauldin of China Grove, women’s soccer.
