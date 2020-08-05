Education shoutouts

Emory and Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference are pleased to announce that 132 E&H student-athletes from the College’s 20 NCAA Division III sports have earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors for the 2019-20 academic year.

Local students include:

Natalie Capone of Kannapolis, women’s soccer and track and field.

Payton Holt of Mount Ulla, women’s tennis.

Taylor Mauldin of China Grove, women’s soccer.