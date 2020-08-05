August 5, 2020

  • 82°
Someone vandalized a brick wall at the National Cemetery in Salisbury on Government Road. Salisbury police investigators are looking into the vandalism. Submitted photo

Vandals spraypaint wall at Salisbury National Cemetery

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

SALISBURY — Police are hoping to find the vandals who spraypainted a wall at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery.

An employee found on Tuesday morning someone had spraypainted the words “Peace” and “RIP to my bois” on an exterior brick wall at the cemetery, located at 202 Government Road, said Police Capt. Melonie Thompson.

She said the employee estimated the cost to remove the paint would be about $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Man held in contempt of court for not wearing mask, disruption

Local

Business, assembly, mask mandates extended longer in NC

Education

Education briefs

Education

Education shoutouts

Crime

Police: Woman reports car stolen with keys in the ignition

Local

Former Editor Cook to lead special gifts for 2020 United Way campaign

Crime

Vandals spraypaint wall at Salisbury National Cemetery

Local

State responds to plea for transportation museum’s reopening

Education

NC wins federal grant to improve instruction during school disruptions

Coronavirus

Recoveries rise in addition to 29 new positives

Crime

No action taken on banning tear gas after divisive city council meeting

East Spencer

East Spencer wants residents to participate on youth advisory committee

News

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up I-95

Crime

Woman faces felony drug trafficking charges following checkpoint stop

Crime

East Spencer man charged after attempts to fight officer

Crime

Police: Charges pending for Salisbury man following Monday collision

Crime

Driver cited in accident with 15-passenger van

Coronavirus

County to spend $3.95 million in COVID-19 relief funds on local projects

Local

Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available for low-income residents with HIV/AIDS

Local

Isaias downgraded to tropical storm over eastern N. Carolina

Farm & Garden

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Who are the bad guys among bugs of summer?

Crime

Thieves attempt to break into Dollar Tree stores

Coronavirus

County adds 28 new positive to COVID-19 count

Business

‘Hanging on by a thread’: County pleads for restriction relief at NC Transportation Museum