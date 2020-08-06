Back to School: Basic supplies needed
Kindergarten — second grade
- Pencils
- One block eraser
- One pack of crayons
- Three packs of loose-leaf paper
- Two glue sticks
- One pencil box or pouch
- Book bag
- Headphones
- One composition notebook
- One pocket folder
Third grade — fifth grade
- Pencils
- Three packs of loose-leaf paper
- Four composition notebooks
- One pencil box or pouch
- Book bag
- Ear buds
- One pocket folder
Sixth grade
- Ten pencils
- Five blue or black pens
- One pack of colored pencils
- Five packs of notebook paper
- Five packs of graph paper
- One pair of ear buds
- Two glue sticks
Seventh grade
- Twenty-five pencils
- Ten blue or black pens
- One pack of colored pencils
- Five packs of notebook paper
- One pair of ear buds
- Two glue sticks
Eighth grade
- Twenty-five pencils
- Ten blue or black pens
- One pack of colored pencils
- Five packs of notebook paper
- One pair of ear buds
- Two glue sticks
High school
- Loose-leaf notebook paper
- Pencils
- Pens
- Highlighter
- Composition notebook
Suggested high school purchases
- A folder, binder or notebook for organizational purposes.
- Calculator: Please ask your teacher about calculators that are allowed and those that are not. Most high school math and science classes have calculator requirements. The TI-84 Plus is the standard graphing calculator used at school for math. Schools do have class sets available for use at school.
Requested classroom supply donations
- Tissues
- Hand sanitizer
- Notebook paper
- Dry erase markers
- Scissors
- Wet Wipes
- Ziploc bags
- Composition notebooks
- Three-ring binders
- Graph paper
- Colored markers
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks
- Pencils
- Post-it notes
The above basic supplies will assist each student in a successful start to the school year. Teachers may request additional supplies once the school year starts for special projects not to exceed $10.
Schools request that each student have a pencil pouch or type of container to ensure his or her supplies are secure. Schools will work with families who need assistance in securing supplies.
You Might Like
Back to School: School bus safety
Rowan-Salisbury Schools lists the following safety tips for parents: Make sure you always drop off and pick up your child... read more