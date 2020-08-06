August 6, 2020

  • 75°

Back to School: New COVID-19 precautions will be in place across the district

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

Students are heading back into schools this year, and things will look different. Students will only be in schools two days a week, and there are a number of new precautions the district is taking on to protect students and staff.

The state will provide five washable masks for all students and staff in public schools to wear over the course of the year. Students and staff will be required to wear the masks during the day. In the case of some students who have individual education plans, they may not be required to wear masks if it will impact their education.

Students and staff will be required to maintain social distance, and teachers will be provided with face shields to provide additional protection for themselves as they see fit.

There will also be hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the schools in entrances and classrooms. The district recently purchased 18,000 liters of sanitizer to meet the demand.

Before students arrive at school each day, they will be required to complete a brief questionnaire about how they are feeling, who they have been in contact with and their COVID-19 status. This step allows the schools to screen out people who should stay home before they arrive at school. When students arrive at school, their temperatures will be check with no-touch thermometers. Temperatures will not be checked on buses due to logistical challenges.

Students will attend classes in two blocks. A students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, while B students will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be virtual only.

Facilities will be cleaned each weekday with additional cleaning overnight by custodial staff hired this year for that purpose. There will be enhanced cleaning during the day as well.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Back to School: New COVID-19 precautions will be in place across the district

Local

City lifts moratorium on utility disconnections; will continue to explore options for outstanding debt

East Spencer

‘This is our lifeline:’ East Spencer officials ask Salisbury for water billing credit to aid in economic development

Coronavirus

Autumn Care becomes newest site of COVID-19 outbreak

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools asking parents to find alternatives to school buses

Local

Salisbury license plate office sets record straight on long lines

Business

Utility cutoffs could begin this month in Landis

Crime

Man held in contempt of court for not wearing mask, disruption

Local

Business, assembly, mask mandates extended longer in NC

Education

Education briefs

Education

Education shoutouts

Crime

Police: Woman reports car stolen with keys in the ignition

Local

Former Editor Cook to lead special gifts for 2020 United Way campaign

Crime

Vandals spraypaint wall at Salisbury National Cemetery

Local

State responds to plea for transportation museum’s reopening

Education

NC wins federal grant to improve instruction during school disruptions

Coronavirus

Recoveries rise in addition to 29 new positives

Crime

No action taken on banning tear gas after divisive city council meeting

East Spencer

East Spencer wants residents to participate on youth advisory committee

News

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up I-95

Crime

Woman faces felony drug trafficking charges following checkpoint stop

Crime

East Spencer man charged after attempts to fight officer

Crime

Police: Charges pending for Salisbury man following Monday collision

Crime

Driver cited in accident with 15-passenger van