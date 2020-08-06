Blotter: Guns stolen from vehicle

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Someone stole three guns from an unlocked vehicle parked in a Salisbury shopping center.

Salisbury police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker said a Ruger 380, a 22-caliber rifle and a shotgun were stolen from the vehicle at 1030 Freeland Drive. Walker said $60 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 300 block of Richmond Road.

Another vehicle in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue revealed pry marks on the door. Walker said nothing was taken from this vehicle.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Wednesday his wallet was stolen and his credit card was used to purchase items while in the 700 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported Wednesday she was the victim of a domestic assault while in the 300 block of Foster Lane.

• Brandon Anthony Fleming, 30, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 200 block of Faith Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A man reported on Tuesday someone attempted to steal a dirt bike from his property in the 200 block of Mahaffey Drive.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his vehicle from the 200 block of Red Oak Lane.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole items from her vehicle while it was parked in the 4400 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone broke into vehicles in the 200 block of Brown Yadkin Street.

• A woman reported on Tuesday her vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Luther Barger Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday her vehicle was stolen from the 12600 block of Cool Springs Road.

• A man reported Tuesday his vehicle was stolen from the 9900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole items from her vehicle at Ketner Farm and Old Beatty Ford roads, China Grove.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of a burglary in the 1000 block of Cranfield Lane.

• Joseph Brian Smith, 45, was charged on Tuesday with felony breaking and entering while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.