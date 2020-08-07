Blotter: Rockwell man charged with kidnapping
SALISBURY – Cashus Tramon Ford, 34, of Rockwell, was charged Thursday with felony second degree kidnapping, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor vandalism to real property in connection to a domestic violence case reported on July 28.
Capt. Brian Stallings, of the Salisbury Police Department, said Ford prevented a victim from leaving a residence and was locked inside.
Ford was detained at Rowan County Detention Center with no bond due to the nature of the event and was assigned a Friday court date. There was no force used during the arrest.
In other crime news:
- Artis Ernesto Burns, 42, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon on Thursday. Burns has previous felony convictions for drug trafficking, rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child.
- The Rowan County Sheriff’s office received a report of an elderly woman being scammed out of about $20,000 on Wednesday. The scam stemmed from a caller telling the woman she had received matching grant funds. The post office discovered the issue after the victim attempted to mail $5,000 in cash.
- There was one report of larceny from a motor vehicle and a hit and run with property damage to SPD on Thursday.
