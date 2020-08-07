Blotter: Rockwell man charged with kidnapping

SALISBURY – Cashus Tramon Ford, 34, of Rockwell, was charged Thursday with felony second degree kidnapping, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor vandalism to real property in connection to a domestic violence case reported on July 28.

Capt. Brian Stallings, of the Salisbury Police Department, said Ford prevented a victim from leaving a residence and was locked inside.

Ford was detained at Rowan County Detention Center with no bond due to the nature of the event and was assigned a Friday court date. There was no force used during the arrest.

In other crime news: