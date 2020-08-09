August 9, 2020

April 2020 corporations

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

April corporations from the N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall

• Harper Accounting LLC, Tiffanie Harper, 1371 Triplett Road, Cleveland

• Trio Records Management II Inc., Taylor Moore, 675 Cal Kennedy Road, Cleveland

• Samp 3 Property LLC, Miteshkumar V. Patel, 11260 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland

• reksaT Telecom LLC, Adam Tasker, 350 Liberty Road, Gold Hill

• GQ Pirate LLC, John M. Fisher, 115 Brown Street Suite 103, Granite Quarry

• Pritchett Holdings Inc., Dean Pritchett, 3571 31st Street Lane NE, Hickory

• Compay’s Framing Corporation, Jesus Vargas, 709 W. Ridge Ave., Landis

• Sees Boutique LLC, Ashley Cope, 713 South Valley St., Landis

• 4Mation LLC, Alex Morrow, 1120 Ballpark Dr., Mooresville

• Land Clearing Solutions LLC, Robert Lee Simcox Jr., 320 Belk Road, Mount Ulla

• Eagle One Trucking LLC, Roger T. Stapleton, 1550 Edmiston Road, Mount Ulla

• SBC Farmhouse LLC, Tammy B. Clodfelter, 1808 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla

• PRD Services LLC, Patrick Robert Dunphy, 260 Sloan Road, Mount Ulla

• Green Acres Services LLC, Kevin E. Holshouser, 220 Marion St., Rockwell

• SoleService LLC, Jeremiah Brown, 640 Depot St., Rockwell

• Med Staff Providers LLC, Steven Kepley, 300 Market St., Rockwell

• Kissing Bandit Productions LLC., Tara J. Greene, 408 Yadkin GQ St., Salisbury

• Inspired Healing Counseling Services PLLC, Sarah O’horo-Nash, 130 Woodson St., Salisbury

• MYM Digital Marketing LLC, Bryan Scott Beaver, 3016 S. Main St., Salisbury

• The Wise Choice Home Care LLC, Angela R. Alford, 1408 N. Long St. Suite B, Salisbury

• Good Fruit Outreach, Leandra Salley, 2205 Woodleaf Road Apt. 7h, Salisbury

• Level Your Wings LLC, Makeda Tiye Young, 605 East Innes St #3001, Salisbury

• True Native Transport LLC, Bryce Weakfall, 145 Cameron Dr., Salisbury

• GF Community Resources LLC, Leandra Salley, 2205 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury

• Carr Insulation Service LLC, Schyler Carr, 629 S. Clay Street, Salisbury

• Focus Ride Auto LLC, Robert E. Cook, 706 Victory Street, Salisbury

• Xpress Tires Service Inc., Carlos O. Rodas Palacios, 3001 A. South Main Street, Salisbury

• Touched By Jewel LLC, Coraun Nesmith, 405 Forest Winds Dr., Salisbury

• WJD Cold Storage Iredell Phase I  LLC, Bryan Duncan, 104 Belle Ct., Salisbury

• CLG Holdings LLC, Christina Gregory, 1045 Litaker Farm Road, Salisbury

• Phyllis Properties LLC, Darius Duncan, 104 Belle Ct., Salisbury

• Salisbury Fencing Company, Irving D. Romano, 1052 Greentree Cir., Salisbury

• M&B Painting Services LLC, Brian A. Hernandez, 1323 Keystone Dr., Salisbury

• HonesT. Trucking LLC, Tammitchel Ljames, 106 Hill ES St., Salisbury

• Barnes-Bowman Enterprises LLC, Nicholas James Barnes, 100 Devonshire Lane, Salisbury

• Bougie Class Designs Inc., Nicole Sherrill-Corry, 208 W. Horah Street, Salisbury

• Southern Roots Clothing LLC, Candis Newton, 1441 N. Main St, Salisbury

• Outta Control Marketing and Promotions LLC, Ciera Bronson, 225 Ephraim Drive, Salisbury

• Legacii EVSC LLC, Ciera Bronson, 225 Ephraim Drive, Salisbury

• The Grove in China Grove LLC, Alan Cress, 2275 Shue Road, Salisbury

• Imperial Auto Group Inc., Gary Jones, 1706 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury

• The Hope Church Ministries, Ricky McCoy, 3116 Corliss Ave., Salisbury

• CP Welding Repair & Fab LLC, Donald Cody Poole, 740 Renshaw Ford Road, Woodleaf

