Blotter: Pair charged with prostitution, solicitation

By Shavonne Potts

An East Spencer woman faces prostitution charges and a man faces charges of soliciting prostitution.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Jose Alfredo Trejo Sanchez, 43, of Yost Road, with misdemeanor soliciting prostitution. The incident occurred Saturday and he was issued a $2,000 secured bond.

Andrea Lavetta Breazeale-Wales, 20, of Grant Street in East Spencer, was charged with misdemeanor prostitution and misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

According to the arrest warrant, she agreed to perform a sex act in exchange for money. She allegedly also provided a false name to the deputy who responded to the incident. The initial call, the warrant said, was regarding an assault.

In other arrest warrants

• Anna Amegan Shackleford, 31, of Fox Run Road, was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

The warrant said Shackleford was accused of having needles and a plastic bag as well as a Taser.

• Lindsey Kay Jackson, 26, of North Fremont, Indiana, was charged with felony schedule II, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred Saturday. According to an arrest warrant, a plastic bag that contained heroin was found in the middle of the console. A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy also found a glass pipe containing a white residue and two straws.