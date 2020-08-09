August 9, 2020

  • 70°
Figs are considered a sub-tropical fruit and are often damaged when temperatures fall below 20 degrees.

Fig trees are gaining popularity in home gardens

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

Many homes in Rowan County have included fig trees in their plantings to supplement their fresh produce. Most plants are located in a protected area such as a barn or against house or other buildings. Figs are gaining popularity as a small fruit in home gardens and often incorporated into landscapes.

Growing figs in our area can be a challenge because of erratic weather patterns. Figs are actually considered a sub-tropical fruit and are often damaged when temperatures fall below 20 degrees. This fruit tree has done well this season with above-average summer temperatures and ample rainfall. “Celeste” is a hardy fig variety that is violet or light brown fruit containing strawberry pink pulp. The fruit can be enjoyed fresh or used or making fig jams or preserves. Celeste figs ripen in mid-July.

“Brown Turkey” fig cultivar is another popular variety with light coppery brown skin and amber pulp. This popular bush produces a heavy crop of medium-sized fruit in August for fresh use and is also excellent for preserves. Brown Turkey also adapts well as a container plant.

Pick figs when they are soft and ripe.

Both varieties should be planted in a fertile, well-drained soil, avoiding poorly drained, tight clay soils. Fig trees/shrubs prefer sandy-loam soils with a pH of 6.0 to 6.5. Fluctuating winter temperatures is a major problem for fig trees in Rowan County. Locate fig trees in an area that is protected from the winter sun and cold winter winds. Unseasonably warm temperatures during the winter months cause premature growth and damage is certain with a sudden plunge in temperature. Planting fig trees on a northern exposure helps maintain dormancy and reduces chance of cold injury. Plant them in full sunlight, avoiding competition from neighboring trees or shrubs.

Fig trees require a complete fertilizer; a good rule-of-thumb for the amount of fertilizer to use is one pound of 10-10-10 annually for each foot of height. Reduce fertilization if the fig tree produces more than two feet of new growth per year. Excessive growth makes the tree more susceptible to winter injury, light fruiting and fruit splitting.

Fig trees require very little pruning but if needed should be done in late winter, just before new growth begins. Make smooth clean cuts, close to the lateral branches and avoid leaving stubs. Prune to control the height of the tree or bush. Remove dead wood or suckers from the trunk or main branches as well as weak or drooping branches. Prune about one foot of new growth each year on most of the branches.

Fresh figs are not tasty until soft and ripe. Pick figs just as they begin to soften. These can be stored in the refrigerator at 40 degrees. Go to https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/fig-culture-in-north-carolina for more detailed information on home fig production.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

Health

A symbol of hope: Wallace Cancer Institute opens this week for patients

Lifestyle

Historic Salisbury Foundation’s 2020 OctoberTour to give participants new views into old landmarks

Coronavirus

Pandemic has impacted campaigning efforts for both county Republicans, Democrats

Local

County commissioners will discuss restructuring environmental health department

Business

Kannapolis data shows proof of economic growth

Local

Marriages for April 2020

Education

Bids for Rowan-Salisbury Schools devices tops $4.5 million

Local

April 2020 corporations

Business

Wallace and Graham receive Trial Lawyer of the Year award

Business

Biz roundup: New job retention grants open to North Carolina businesses

Coronavirus

County sees highest number of currently hospitalized

Nation/World

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Local

May 2020 corporations

Education

YMCA plans program for students that blends academic support, day camp

News Main

Legends: Hairston made D-I impact with rebounds, defense

Business

Gyms, members navigate rules about exercising during COVID-19

Education

As school year inches closer, no perfect model to resume classes

Concord

Salisbury VA Community Living Center outbreak now considered over

Local

New Salisbury fire station taking shape on Cedar Springs Road

Coronavirus

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Elections

Flood of election-related mail raises concerns from local voters

Elections

Top state lawmakers want a presidential debate in N.C.

Business

US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage

Local

North Carolina to relax 10-person limit for GOP convention