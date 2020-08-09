High school workouts continue

North Carolina remains the only state in limbo regarding a start for high school football, so high school workouts here continue.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association informed members this past week that the season will be postponed beyond Sept. 1, which had been the target date, but did not provide a new date. The NCHSAA hopes to provide a new guideline before the start of school on Aug. 17.

As of Wednesday, 37 states plan to play this fall, although with a wide range of opening nights. Georgia hopes to start Sept. 4. South Carolina plans to start Sept. 25. Some coaches and administrators hope to play this spring. Some see that as the best-case scenario.

The Salisbury Hornets, like other Rowan County teams, have been preparing since mid-June. They continue workouts, although with many rules and restrictions — and with lots of disinfectant.