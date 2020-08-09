August 9, 2020

Marriages for April 2020

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

Wedding licenses issued by Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle

• Tyree Da’shon Stiller to Brittany Danyelle Dalton

• Larae Monique Evans to George Simeon Maxwell

• Jonathan Daniel Wade to Jennifer Leigh Younts

• Elizabeth Anne Cook Jr. to Brian Todd Saville

• Vanee Janelle McClain to Jaleel Darique Hitchens

• Paul William Markus-White to Shelly Laureen Johnson

• Tina Lynn Stessman to Todd Travis Shuping

• Tracy Lynn Chandonnet to Charles Lawrence Smith

• Stephanie Renee Gordon to Garland Lee Edwards

• William Leroy Johnson to Susan Michelle Scantlebury

• Goady Jean Galyean to Jacob Hunter Thompson

• Kristie Lee Matter to Jeremy Kristan Star

• Jeremiah Andrew Atkinston, I to Courtney Michelle Lloyd

• Alexis Grace Roy to Michael Travis Christian

• Ty Holmes Womble to Patricia Louise Leafe

• Samantha Nicole Vaughn to Mark Alan Rollins

• Steven William Yetton to Rebecca Ann Frost

• Michelle Wensil Shepherd to Christopher Nelson Ritchie

• Austin Kyle O’Marah to Ansley Jo Sharum

• Joshua John Sun to Kathryn Jane Pasma

• Keiven Michael Alexander to April Nicole Carter

• Michael Wayne Jones to Jody Susanne Basinger

• Daniel Joseph O’Leary to Melissa Duarte Lara

• Michael Edwards Gubbins to Jennifer Leigh Bingham

• Carl Harry Hallock to Tina Gayle Wommack

• Karina Evon Buchholz to Hunter McKenzie Mashburn

• Andrew Wayne Greer to Meredith Leigh Queen

• Bradford Bennett Sr. to Myra Smith Mackin

• Kaitlyn Brooke Holstein to Thomas Drew Frederick

• Jasmin Cesko to Amina Mekic

• Melanie Dawn Strickland to David Alan Burris Jr.

• Ray Eddie Johnson to Jessica Serrano

• David Edward Darbutt to Randall Gail Marsh

• Vivek Francis Pulikkal to Visva Bharati Barua

• Jaime Huerta Ortiz to Claudia Ivett Engombia Romero

• Karrissian Miguel Mickel to Najeema Samantha Muhammed-Bey

• Daria Natasha Addison to Elliott Adams III

