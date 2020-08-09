Marriages for April 2020
Wedding licenses issued by Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle
• Tyree Da’shon Stiller to Brittany Danyelle Dalton
• Larae Monique Evans to George Simeon Maxwell
• Jonathan Daniel Wade to Jennifer Leigh Younts
• Elizabeth Anne Cook Jr. to Brian Todd Saville
• Vanee Janelle McClain to Jaleel Darique Hitchens
• Paul William Markus-White to Shelly Laureen Johnson
• Tina Lynn Stessman to Todd Travis Shuping
• Tracy Lynn Chandonnet to Charles Lawrence Smith
• Stephanie Renee Gordon to Garland Lee Edwards
• William Leroy Johnson to Susan Michelle Scantlebury
• Goady Jean Galyean to Jacob Hunter Thompson
• Kristie Lee Matter to Jeremy Kristan Star
• Jeremiah Andrew Atkinston, I to Courtney Michelle Lloyd
• Alexis Grace Roy to Michael Travis Christian
• Ty Holmes Womble to Patricia Louise Leafe
• Samantha Nicole Vaughn to Mark Alan Rollins
• Steven William Yetton to Rebecca Ann Frost
• Michelle Wensil Shepherd to Christopher Nelson Ritchie
• Austin Kyle O’Marah to Ansley Jo Sharum
• Joshua John Sun to Kathryn Jane Pasma
• Keiven Michael Alexander to April Nicole Carter
• Michael Wayne Jones to Jody Susanne Basinger
• Daniel Joseph O’Leary to Melissa Duarte Lara
• Michael Edwards Gubbins to Jennifer Leigh Bingham
• Carl Harry Hallock to Tina Gayle Wommack
• Karina Evon Buchholz to Hunter McKenzie Mashburn
• Andrew Wayne Greer to Meredith Leigh Queen
• Bradford Bennett Sr. to Myra Smith Mackin
• Kaitlyn Brooke Holstein to Thomas Drew Frederick
• Jasmin Cesko to Amina Mekic
• Melanie Dawn Strickland to David Alan Burris Jr.
• Ray Eddie Johnson to Jessica Serrano
• David Edward Darbutt to Randall Gail Marsh
• Vivek Francis Pulikkal to Visva Bharati Barua
• Jaime Huerta Ortiz to Claudia Ivett Engombia Romero
• Karrissian Miguel Mickel to Najeema Samantha Muhammed-Bey
• Daria Natasha Addison to Elliott Adams III
April 2020 corporations
