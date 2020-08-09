May 2020 corporations

May corporations from the N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall

• Hello Beautiful Bridal and Quinceañera LLC, Esmeralda Repreza, 1760 North Main St #2, China Grove

• Cali Dream Girl Hair Company LLC, Matthew Miller, 810 Mount Moriah Church Road, China Grove

• Warriors for the Weary Inc., Brandon Scott Linn, 407 Keller St., China Grove

• Carlie Mae Designs LLC, Amy M Howard, 304 Woodhaven Dr., China Grove

• Shell Hoof Trimming LLC, Kenneth R. Shell, 500 Weaver Road, China Grove

• Shell Transport LLC, Kenneth R. Shell, 500 Weaver Road, China Grove

• TasteTations By Tan LLC, Tanya Stockton, 131 Purity Lane, Cleveland

• 2 Brothers Tree Service LLC, Pompeyo L. Martinez, 3215 3rd Creek Church Road, Cleveland

• Cody Brothers LLC, Joyce S. Cody, 24770 Matton Grove Church Road, Gold Hill

• SDE Land Holdings LLC, Shirley Ann David Everhart, 805 John Morgan Road, Gold Hill

• Big Dill Trucking LLC, Michael Dillard, 207 Balfour Quarry Road, Granite Quarry

• Mind Body Therapeutic Center Inc., Erika Terrell Vann, 1910 Mission Oaks St., Kannapolis

• JC Consulting & Fiber Solutions LLC, Christopher Justin Carey, 7561 Crestwood Dr., Kannapolis

• Heritage Hills Farm LLC, G. Palmyre Freeze, 285 Archer Club Lane, Mooresville

• Davis-Lauder Properties LLC, Merry Davis Lauder, 1420 Sloan Road, Mount Ulla

• China Grove Apartments LLC, Allen Moeller, 8950 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla

• The Mills Home Alumni Association Inc., Flora Hicks Patton, 6428 Sisk Carter Road, Rockwell

• Seide International LLC, Rodney Dudley, 130 Green Haven Dr., Rockwell

• Hollywood Stylz Hair Salon LLC, Kelly Byrd Sifford, 101 West Corriher Ave., Salisbury

• B&B Pressure Washing & Cleaning Services LLC, Abe Allen Jr., 505 Ferndale Dr., Salisbury

• Childers Designs LLC, Joshua Childers, 5660 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury

• Zashab Merchant Services Inc., Marsden D. Haigh Jr., 531 E. Innes St., Salisbury

• Saving Our Youth NC Inc, Ciera Bronson, 225 Ephraim Drive, Salisbury

• Chinaberry Properties LLC, Alan Cress, 2275 Shue Road, Salisbury

• Printz Marketing Inc., Itahni A. Kotee, 1436 North Jackson Street, Salisbury

• A&G Enterprise LLC, Gary Jones, 1706 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury

• Salisbury United Pentecostal Church Inc., Nathan Turner, 901 South Main St., Salisbury

• Ava Construction NC LLC, Carlos Alfredo Bejarano, 430 Maupin Ave., Salisbury

• EnviroPro Solution Inc., Arnoldj Lezama Turcios, 6135 Southern Lane, Salisbury

• Not Your Average Inc., Angela R. Alford, 1404 E. Council St., Salisbury

• Brown Boys LLC, Kevin Brown, 212 Candlewick Dr., Salisbury

• Good Fruit Publishing LLC, Leandra Salley, 2205 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury

• Ace Roofing and Construction LLC, Dennis Ventura, 410 Sells Road, Salisbury

• Flipside Remodeling Inc., Jose Portillo-Navarro, 716 Stafford Estates Dr., Salisbury

• Polce Consulting LLC, Antonio Polce, 749 Cress School Road, Salisbury

• Patterson Properties of Salisbury LLC, Brenton Patterson, 906 North Shaver St., Salisbury

• So Petty Boutique LLC, Nyeaira J. Fulton, 1100 Bringle Ferry Road Apt 211, Salisbury

• Flippin Homes LLC, Ashlee M. Flippin, 108 Canteberry Dr., Salisbury

• 2 Girls & A Mop Commercial Cleaning LLC, Christa Charleston, 3720 Stokes Ferry Road, Salisbury

• TaylorMade Cabinets LLC, Brian Taylor, 124 Quail Ridge Run, Salisbury

• Tete’s Honey Pot LLC, Tara Smith, 200 Emerson Lane Apt. 107, Salisbury

• Revive Housing LLC, Daniel Young, 210 Sunset Dr. Apt 615, Salisbury

• Lightning Boltz LLC, Michael D. Smith, 1082 Weatherly Dr., Salisbury

• Azur NC LLC, Rony O. Euceda, 415 First St., Spencer

• Cri’Styles Hair Salon LLC, Chrystal Krider, 506 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer