Golf: Lyerly competing in U.S. Amateur

By Mike London

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) had a tough day in the first round of the U.S. Amateur that began with stroke-play qualifying on Monday at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

Lyerly showed he’s human, carding a 14-over 86.

He made four double bogeys, and he usually goes months without a double. He made seven bogeys and just one birdie.

He played later in the day after the coastal winds off the Pacific were rising in intensity and blowing sideways.

Golfers play two different courses during the two days of stroke qualifying for match play.

It’s links golf, like the British Open, with no trees, but the hazards include towering bunkers, tall grass and the ocean.

Two golfers, SMU’s McClure Meissner and Concord’s Aman Gupta, shot 64s early in the day.

Golfers were tested for COVID-19 before they made the trip and again after they arrived in Oregon.

Several tested positive and didn’t travel. Several more tested positive and were quarantined after arrival.

Lyerly will play his second round early today.

 

 

