Local produce packing company announces recall of citrus, potatoes

SALISBURY — Local produce packing company Freshouse has announced a recall on several products packaged and distributed from its Salisbury facility, citing concerns that Valencia oranges, lemons, limes, organic limes and Red B potatoes could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogen that could cause listeriosis, a serious infection that is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Center for Disease Control.

No illnesses have been associated with the recall as of yet.

Freshouse voluntarily announced the recall after internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in the packaging facility. The recalled products were shipped to retail distribution centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia and to wholesalers in Maryland and North Carolina.

The recalled products were packaged and distributed for several brands, including Freshouse, Nature’s Promise, Fresh from the Start and Wegman’s.



“We voluntarily issued this recall out of an abundance of caution with the steadfast intent to minimize even the slightest risk to public health,” said President Jamey Friedman in the recall release. “We take food safety and this recall seriously. Freshouse is committed to providing consumers with fresh, nutritious, safe products.”

Freshouse has since stopped the production and distribution of the product that was packaged using the contaminated equipment. The company has also notified the retail and wholesale companies that bought and received the product of the recall. Freshouse asks any customer who purchased a recalled product to destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Freshouse cleaned the contaminated equipment and it has not tested positive for listeria monocytogenes since.