Blotter: August 12

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday vehicles were broken into while on her property in the 500 block of Amesbury Drive, Mount Ulla.

• A man reported on Friday a part from his vehicle was stolen while the vehicle was parked in the 600 block of East 22nd Street, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Friday her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the 100 block of Grace Church Road.

• A man reported on Friday his truck was ransacked and items were stolen from it while in the 1100 block of Lake Wright Road, China Grove.

• A man reported on Friday his vehicle was taken without his permission from the 100 block of Peitryk Drive.

• Slade Auto Sales reported on Friday someone stole a registration plate from the 200 block of Front Creek Road.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of a burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of Beaten Path Road, Chin Grove.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 1100 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of a break-in in the 200 block of Lyerly Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault while in the 1300 block of West Ridge Road.

• A man reported on Saturday his vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of Knoll View Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday someone broke into a storage shed in the 1500 block of Webb Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of larceny while in the 300 block of Crooked Creek Lane, China Grove.

• A man reported on Sunday his property was burglarized in the 300 block of Liberty Road, Gold Hill.

• Joseph Richmond Pendarvis, 59, was charged on Friday with felony identity theft while in the 100 block of Howard Street, Rockwell.

• Thomas John Knudsen, 26, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 1100 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, Gold Hill.

• Megan Teil Freeze, 27, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault and battery while in the 1100 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, Gold Hill.

• Laquan Monyee Coleman, 19, was charged on Saturday with felony larceny of firearms while in the 3700 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole items from her vehicle in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from his vehicle in the 800 block of Maupin Avenue.

• D&K Property Management was the victim of burglary into a vacant home while in the 500 block East Liberty Street.