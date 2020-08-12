August 12, 2020

  • 88°
Jonathan Barbee

Catawba alumnus Jonathan Barbee throws hat in school board race

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

SALISBURY – Jonathan Barbee, 22, is challenging incumbent Alisha Byrd-Clark for the Salisbury Area seat on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education., 

Barbee graduated from Catawba College this year. He is vice chair of Rowan County Young Republicans and vice president of education for People Growing Together Toastmasters Club. He graduated from the city’s Citizen’s Academy and is currently part of this year’s class of Leadership Rowan. He also serves on the Salisbury Tree Board and the Rowan County Historical Landmark Commission

His degree from Catawba is a bachelor’s in business administration, and he graduated from Salisbury High School, where he was the school’s Student Government Association vice president for the 2015-2016 school year.

Barbee currently works as a carpenter. He specializes in installing cabinets for laboratories and classrooms. Sometimes, he builds other surfaces like tables, and his work takes him all over the state.

Barbee said he was first told he should run for public office when he was 19, but he did not see that path for himself. Given the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbee said it is in his heart to serve. His focus is preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to start caring a little bit more about the immune health of our students and our staff,” Barbee said.

Barbee said he does think the schools should return to all-virtual and there is no way schools could reopen fully right now either.

“We have a lot of competition from a lot of the other schools and especially home schooling,” Barbee said, adding some private schools will be reopening five days a week and he would like for the district to at least remain competitive with other options.

Barbee said he thinks the district is heading in the right direction. He was one of the first wave students to receive an issued device as part of the district’s 1:1 technology program. Barbee said he still likes to take notes with pencil and paper, but electronics are the way of the future and there is no turning back.

Barbee said he sees the race as a good opportunity to grow as a person. A few years ago, he became interested in city council, county commissioners and board of education meetings. He originally took an interest in the meetings for extra credit assignments, but eventually the local issues became more personal to him. He travels often for work, but he still keeps up with the meetings.

Barbee said expressed an interest in using renewal to bring back old programs and partner with companies to provide apprenticeships for students who want to take vocational career paths.

Barbee said he is against consolidation, believing there is still life in some of the district’s buildings. He also said, in his experience as a contractor, construction is slow right now because of the pandemic.

“Some places I’m working at are locked down really really hard,” Barbee said. “I can’t go everywhere I need to unless I have clearance.”

Barbee likes to garden in his free time and tries to keep up with a social life despite his busy schedule. He enjoys reading and gets his news from newspapers.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Spencer man killed after being knocked into ditch by vehicle on Old Concord Road

Local

Activists talk tear gas ban, renaming police officers, Confederate streets during mock council meeting

Local

Woman found dead in converted swimming pool

Crime

Pair face felony charges for utility trailer theft

News

NC lawmakers want Cooper to seek Trump’s extended benefits

Education

Catawba alumnus Jonathan Barbee throws hat in school board race

Crime

Blotter: August 12

Education

RSS to pay out $240,000 share of CARES Act funds to private schools

Local

Commissioners approve new bonuses to help recruit environmental health specialists

Coronavirus

30 people now positive at Autumn Care nursing home

Local

Greensboro man receives third-degree burns, fire trucks damaged during interstate collision

News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Business

Local produce packing company announces recall of citrus, potatoes

Crime

One receives severe burns, three fire trucks damaged in I-85 collision

Business

Pandemic inspired creation of Salisbury Dance Academy

Business

Staffing agencies say more jobs available than job seekers

Elections

Political notebook: Heggins calls on U.S. Senate to pass ‘HEROES’ Act

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to sell old devices for $4.6 million

Education

North Rowan Elementary adds outdoor classroom space as schools cope with COVID-19

Crime

Car chase from Mooresville mobile home, through cornfield produce charges for two

Crime

Blotter: Law enforcement responds to more than 20 vehicles break-ins

Local

Meals on Wheels kicks off August is for AniMEALS campaign

Coronavirus

Salisbury Sheetz temporarily closed after three employees test positive

Ask Us

Ask Us: What was fate of Terrace Theatre’s time capsule?