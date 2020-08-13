August 13, 2020

  • 73°

County launches paramedic program for those recovering COVID-19

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

SALISBURY — By using coronavirus relief funding, county government has launched a COVID-19 community paramedic program that will assist people who are recovering.

Officially approved by Rowan County Commissioners Aug. 4, the program is expected to transition existing paramedics to COVID-19-focused work for four months. People can sign up for the program while being contacted by the Rowan County Health Department for contact tracing and follow-up calls. Positive patients will be offered the ability to opt in to the program.

Interim Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress says the county may also receive referrals from the Salisbury VA or Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

After an initial assessment and evaluation, which will be free, the paramedics will then schedule future visits based on individual needs. If EMS transport is needed as a result of an evaluation, participants will be billed. COVID-19 testing may be provided to other people living inside of the participants home.

County officials say the paramedics will wear plain clothes and arrive in unmarked cars to avoid any stigma about a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“We’re trying to protect the confidentiality for the person as much as we can,” Cress said. “We don’t want people to wonder why a Rowan County Emergency Services truck is coming back to someone’s house.”

For some, the follow-up services may be as simple as retrieving medication, Cress said. A memo about the program also states the paramedics also will “engage in individual and family outreach and education.”

The county says the paramedics will not conduct hospital in-patients or congregate care facility visits. But they may act as a resource for those facilities and follow up with patients discharged from those facilities.

The COVID-19 Community Paramedic Program’s services will end for participants after it’s been at least 10 days since symptoms began and the person has been fever-free for 24 hours.

Cress said the county’s hope is that there’s a significant enough need for the program that it must be extended past December, when funding is scheduled to end, saying that “I think anything we can do when they’re having this affliction would be something we need to do.” He said paramedics working in the program will be existing county staff.

The program will use $112,500 in coronavirus relief funds and have a total cost of $295,724. A breakdown of costs, however, states that the county will submit equipment costs — a significant portion of the overage — for FEMA reimbursement.

For more information about the program, email ccp@rowancountync.gov or call 980-432-1557

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County launches paramedic program for those recovering COVID-19

Education

Cooper directs $95.6 million for students affected by COVID-19

Education

RCCC named school on the rise

Local

Conversations get started on planning for diversity mural, street painting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes new teachers

Education

Study highlights need to improve food environments around NC’s HBCUs

Coronavirus

County reports new COVID-19 death outside of nursing home

Crime

Man robbed at gunpoint at South Main Street gas station

Business

Embracing the outdoors: downtown restaurants, coffee shops work to expand outdoor seating

Local

Spencer man killed after being knocked into ditch by vehicle on Old Concord Road

Local

Activists talk tear gas ban, renaming police officers, Confederate streets during mock council meeting

Local

Woman found dead in converted swimming pool

Crime

Pair face felony charges for utility trailer theft

News

NC lawmakers want Cooper to seek Trump’s extended benefits

Education

Catawba alumnus Jonathan Barbee throws hat in school board race

Crime

Blotter: August 12

Education

RSS to pay out $240,000 share of CARES Act funds to private schools

Local

Commissioners approve new bonuses to help recruit environmental health specialists

Coronavirus

30 people now positive at Autumn Care nursing home

Local

Greensboro man receives third-degree burns, fire trucks damaged during interstate collision

News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Business

Local produce packing company announces recall of citrus, potatoes

Crime

One receives severe burns, three fire trucks damaged in I-85 collision