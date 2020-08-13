Police: Father hospitalized after being shot in argument with son

SALISBURY — A 28-year-old man was in jail Thursday and his father was in critical condition after a morning argument turned violent.

Salisbury Police charged Eugene Alexander Monroe with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. His father, 61-year-old Barron Scott Monroe, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he remains in stable but critical condition, said Lt. Lee Walker.

The father and son argued at their home at 902 Celebration Drive, located off Ryan Street and near Old Concord Road, police said. The altercation became physical when the son pulled a handgun and shot his father, police said in a statement.

Eugene Monroe was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police investigators spent hours at the home, located in the Forest Creek subdivision, taking video and pictures of the home and collecting evidence from inside the home. Police used crime scene tape to block off a perimeter around the house.