Shoutouts
Salisbury High School biology teacher Amber Lawson was awarded the National Association of Biology Teachers’ Outstanding Biology Teacher Award. The award recognizes an educator in each state, Washington D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico and American territories.
Patrick Moore, of Rockwell, has been named to the Dean’s List at Purchase College.
