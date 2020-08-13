Teen faces laundry list of charges after string of larcenies

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — The sheriff’s office has charged a 15-year-old with involvement in a string of larcenies in the eastern part of the county.

The law enforcement agency began on June 22 looking into the theft of dirt bikes, ATVs and cars as well as break-ins. In one incident, the suspect was able to get into a building on two separate occasions and steal a dirt bike that had been recovered from a previous theft, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim caught the teen in the midst of stealing the same dirt bike that had been recovered the first time. And when the teen left the scene, he allegedly fired shots at the victim. The juvenile was stopped on Aug. 6 on a stolen moped and allegedly was in possession of stolen items, including a firearm, from vehicles that had been broken into.

The teen was charged with one count assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, 14 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle (which involved the dirt bikes, four-wheelers and one golf cart), 10 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, nine counts of larceny after breaking and entering, 11 counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of a firearm, one count of trespassing, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of injury to personal property, two counts of felony larceny, three counts of possession of stolen goods, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of schedule II controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office obtained a secured custody order for the juvenile, said Capt. John Sifford.

