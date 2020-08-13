August 13, 2020

  • 77°
Littleton and Wetzel used to hang out at the High Rock Boat and Ski Club. Now, they own the same building together.

With more than 1,500 patrons in two weeks, High Rock Lake restaurant gets off to hot start

By Ben Stansell

Published 5:21 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

HIGH ROCK LAKE — When Mikey Wetzel moved to the High Rock Lake area 12 years ago, he heard about a place called the High Rock Boat and Ski Club. An avid wakeboarder, Wetzel called the listed phone number in hopes of joining and maybe meeting a few fellow water sport enthusiasts.

“I called and I asked when they had meetings and how I could be a member,” Wetzel recalled. “They said ‘All you have to do is come down here and fill out an application.’ And I’m like ‘Ok, when are your meetings?’”

But there were no meetings. Wetzel expected a club for boaters and skiers; it was a restaurant. 

Wetzel was slightly confused, but decided to check out the place anyway. He found out that the restaurant, which he described as an “institution” of High Rock Lake, was registered as a club to take advantage of a loophole in the Rowan County law that allowed them to serve alcoholic beverages.

“The loophole is that you have to be a private club,” Wetzel said. “A golf course that might be in the middle of the county can have a clubhouse that’s members only, but they have to have paid memberships. They have to have a membership and guest policy.

Wetzel, who owns Go Burrito in downtown Salisbury, ended up joining the club with his friend Todd Littleton, the owner of City Tavern. The two spent weekends perched at the bar at the Boat and Ski Club, watching sports as they quickly became regulars. While they enjoyed hanging out at the restaurant, they couldn’t help but notice some improvements that could be made.

“We’d talked for years about how someone should buy this place,” Wetzel said. “A lot of great people have taken a stab at running it, but the thing is, the building is old and it needed quite a bit of investment.”

In November, when the previous owner of the restaurant was looking to sell, the two restaunteers decided to pounce. 

Upon purchasing the building, Wetzel thought they’d be able to complete renovations and have it open in a couple months. But after examining the facilities, he knew it’d be a challenging renovation.

Mikey Wetzel and Todd Littleton pose in front of a sign that they handcrafted to display in their restaurant.

“We had planned on spending two or three months fixing it up, but as we got into it — the building was in rough shape,” Wetzel said. “The walls, the electrical components, it was in bad shape.”

So the pair went to work, carrying out a complete renovation. They ripped out the bar they’d sat at for several years and moved it to a different part of the restaurant. They installed 16 draft beer options that are kept at exactly 31 degrees by a new cooling machine. Wetzel and Littleton tore down clunky columns and replaced the low-hanging roof with a more spacious ceiling. The burgundy carpet and brown walls of old were transformed into sleek hardwood floors and white, silver and blue walls.

A $21,000 glass window replaced smaller windows, allowing diners and drinkers to enjoy their meal with a better view of the lake. Along with expanding the outdoor deck, Wetzel and Littleton installed garage doors to the walls that will soon be opened to let diners enjoy a fall breeze.

The new bar at Water’s Edge is equipped with a beer cooling machine that keeps draft beer at 31 degrees.

Throughout the renovation process, Wetzel and Littleton relied on their previous restaurant experience.

“Having a partner was good too. This is, and still remains, a very challenging project,” Wetzel said. “We bring different things to the table. He’s got full-service experience and my restaurant is very process oriented. We both have a great vision for having this place be fun.”

The restaurant makeover was extensive, and it wasn’t just physical. Wetzel and Littleton completely overhauled the branding of the old Boat and Ski Club as well.

“We rebranded it as Water’s Edge because, from a marketing perspective, the name tells you right away that it’s a waterfront restaurant,” Wetzel said. “Our theme is vintage water ski girls. That’s a nod to the old boat and ski club.”

The theme of Water’s Edge is vintage ski girls, a nod to the buildings past and the culture of High Rock Lake, said Wetzel.

While the new owners have changed almost everything about the old restaurant, they’ve had to remain a private club. So, when patrons walk in the front door, they’re required to sign their names in a book and become members. A $1 membership fee is also incurred.

Since opening a couple weeks ago, the restaurant’s membership has been steadily climbing.

“We’ve been open for two weeks and we’ve already signed up 1,500 people as members,” Wetzel said.

Even with current state orders requiring restaurants to reduce indoor seating capacity to 50%, Water’s Edge has enough space to accommodate those numerous new members. Along with its indoor seating, the restaurant has several decks with chairs and tables. And since Wetzel and Littleton own the 12 acre plot of land around Water’s Edge, they joke that they could fit huge crowds.

“We’ve got an indoor capacity of 289 people,” Littleton said. “And outside, we could fit a couple thousand.”

Water’s Edge has a multi-tiered outdoor deck area and Mikey Wetzel plans on adding even more.

Wetzel is excited and relieved that Water’s Edge is finally open and running, but his ambition doesn’t stop there. He has a laundry list of what he wants to accomplish next, including adding another deck, renovating the volleyball court outside, building more docks and potentially installing a stage on an open patch of grass near the restaurant. There’s even a house on the property that they plan on turning into an AirBnB.

“It is a compound,” Wetzel said.

For now, though, Wetzel is focused on expanding the menu and ensuring that Water’s Edge is a place where Rowan County diners want to hangout.

“We want to do things you can’t get at many other places in Rowan County,” Wetzel said. “We want to appeal to everyone who lives in the city as like ‘Hey, I’m going to go out to a place where I can get food I can’t get anywhere else and a view that I can’t get anywhere else.’”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Blotter: August 14

Business

With more than 1,500 patrons in two weeks, High Rock Lake restaurant gets off to hot start

Business

State awards $584,100 grant to Three Rivers Land Trust for farmland preservation in Cabarrus County

Crime

Teen faces laundry list of charges after string of larcenies

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges after trying to retrieve phone from police

Crime

Police: Father hospitalized after being shot in argument with son

Education

RSS teachers adapting classrooms to the pandemic

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County launches paramedic program for those recovering COVID-19

Education

Cooper directs $95.6 million for students affected by COVID-19

Education

RCCC named school on the rise

Local

Conversations get started on planning for diversity mural, street painting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes new teachers

Education

Study highlights need to improve food environments around NC’s HBCUs

Coronavirus

County reports new COVID-19 death outside of nursing home

Crime

Man robbed at gunpoint at South Main Street gas station

Business

Embracing the outdoors: downtown restaurants, coffee shops work to expand outdoor seating

Local

Spencer man killed after being knocked into ditch by vehicle on Old Concord Road

Local

Activists talk tear gas ban, renaming police officers, Confederate streets during mock council meeting

Local

Woman found dead in converted swimming pool

Crime

Pair face felony charges for utility trailer theft

News

NC lawmakers want Cooper to seek Trump’s extended benefits

Education

Catawba alumnus Jonathan Barbee throws hat in school board race

Crime

Blotter: August 12