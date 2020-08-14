Blotter: Arrest made in connection with Kannapolis shooting incident

SALISBURY – Grayson Jacob Huffstetler, 20, of Kannapolis, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling on Thursday.

According to a warrant for his arrest, the charge stemmed from a July 1 incident during which Huffstetler allegedly discharged a firearm into a single-family residence on Hilton Avenue in Kannapolis while people were inside.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey said the domestic incident occurred at about 5 a.m., and a bullet hole was discovered next to the front door of the residence.

