Sheriff’s office: Man faces weapons charge after fleeing traffic stop

By Carl Blankenship

Published 2:34 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

SALISBURY – Tamin Kenyon Benjamin, 20, of Salisbury, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing to elude arrest on Thursday in connection to a Saturday incident during which he allegedly drove away from a traffic stop.

According to an incident report from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin was pulled over after a deputy ran the plate number of a Chevrolet Impala being driven in the South Main Street and Airport Road area. The vehicle’s registration was expired and the vehicle’s owner, which was not Benjamin, had an expired license.

Benjamin allegedly gave another name while pulled over on Henderson Grove Church Road and admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier as well as having some in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. When the officer told Benjamin and his passenger to step out of the vehicle so it could be searched, Benjamin allegedly put the vehicle in drive and and drove away along the road.

The officer saw a green light exit the driver’s side of the vehicle while pursuing Benjamin. Another deputy discovered a Glock handgun with a green laser attachment while searching the road.

Benjamin allegedly drove in excess of 100 mph and turned off the vehicle’s lights while fleeing. The deputy saw the vehicle’s brake lights off Peach Orchard Road and saw movement in the woods. Benjamin’s passenger exited, and the Salisbury Police Department brought in a K-9 unit to track Benjamin. SPD was able to confirm Benjamin’s identity.

The vehicle caught fire while unoccupied. The Salisbury Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Benjamin has a 2018 felony conviction for possession of a schedule II substance. Apple iPhones and handgun magazines were found in the vehicle as well.

