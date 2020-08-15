August 16, 2020

  • 68°

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land in busy Atlantic hurricane season

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 15, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Kyle was moving away from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States late Friday as Tropical Storm Josephine continued its crawl toward islands in the Caribbean.

Threats to land appeared to be minimal from both storms, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. advisories. Kyle was centered 250 miles  east-southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, while Josephine was 375 miles  east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Both storms had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph  and were moving 16 mph, forecasters said. Kyle was inching east-northeast away from land, while Josephine was sliding west-northwest toward the islands.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm. Josephine was forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

It’s been an active Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters predict several more named storms are on the way.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Before Kyle, the earliest “K-named” storm was Katrina, which formed August 24, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.

Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Local students will have two historic first days of school this week

Local

Taken too soon: Retired soldier remembered as good teammate in life, battle

Local

Interpretive walk construction begins for Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial project; set to be completed in December

Nation/World

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Business

Bottle and Can opening new location in Concord

Local

Marriages for July 2020

Local

June 2020 corporations

Education

More than 500 bags of school supplies given away at drive-thru Community Resource Fair

Lifestyle

Mask the city: Volunteers helping with effort to keep everyone safe with face coverings

Local

Board of Commissioners to consider rental of West End Plaza for gun and knife show

Local

Story behind Highway Patrol handgun started with someone mowing grass

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County EDC to host information webinar on job retention grant

Local

March 2020 corporations

Business

Cannon Ballers find inventive ways to use vacant spaces in ballpark

Coronavirus

New death reported at Autumn Care as outbreak there continues to grow

Nation/World

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Trump-Russia probe review

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land in busy Atlantic hurricane season

Elections

Post Office warns states about mail voting

Coronavirus

UNC-Chapel Hill sees two COVID outbreaks in reopened dorms

Education

All three school board seats contested as filing closes

Coronavirus

Spencer nursing home has COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Arrest made in connection with Kannapolis shooting incident

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man faces weapons charge after fleeing traffic stop

News

Forest abandons lawsuit challenging Cooper executive orders