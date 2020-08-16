June 2020 corporations
June corporations from the N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall
China Grove
• City Block Holdings LLC, Jason M. Epley, 503 Frontier Circle, China Grove
• J&P Automotives Inc., Pamela Hines, 4325 Old Beatty Ford Road, China Grove
• Buckeye & Longleaf Capital LLC, Chandler Martinez, 5480 Enochville School Road, China Grove
• South Rowan Community Church Inc., Ronnie James, 1705 A S. Main Street, China Grove
• Red Dirt Properties of NC LLC., Kandie Lambert, 1190 Millbridge Road, China Grove
Cleveland
• Unique Home Care Services Inc, Shirley C. Hampton, 190 Mt. Hall Road, Cleveland
• Crim Della Creme LLC, Christopher Martin, 13050 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland
• Drive 2020 NC LLC, Troy Fink, 1380 3rd Creek Church Road, Cleveland
Gold Hill
• Gold Hill Flower Company LLC, Melissa Hammill, 870 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill
Granite Quarry
• Natural Organics LLC, James Sustain Holdren, 130 S. Salisbury Ave., Granite Quarry
Kannapolis
• Lake Kannapolis Wildlife Preservation Association, Jim Atkinson, 124 Dexter Ave., Kannapolis
Landis
• Senmiao Trade LLC, Shuqin Yin, 106 N. Meriah St., Landis
• Home and Commercial Cleaning LLC, Joseph Hunter Morrison, 204 S. Meriah St., Landis
Mooresville
• Performance Land Sales of the Carolinas LLC, Richard Roberts, 10160 Unity Church Road, Mooresville
Mount Ulla
• ArboVe LLC, Datatech Information Services Inc., 3555 Bear Poplar Road, Mount Ulla
Salisbury
• All Sports Sponsor Corporation, Horatio Everhart, 6235 Lynn Rd., Salisbury
• National Association of Future Esports Athletes LLC, Alexander Filutze, 4215 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury
• 4Track Systems LLC, Brad Beachy, 500-A North Long Street, Salisbury
• Abundant Living Real Estate Investments LLC, Dawud Ziyad, 1162 Landsdown Dr., Salisbury
• Mickelson Motorsports LLC, Rodney Mickelson, 1525 Deer Creek Dr., Salisbury
• Complete Well-Care Source LLC, Myra Wilson, 1320 Landsdown Dr., Salisbury
• West Park Baptist Church Inc., Donna M. Swinson, 720 King Road, Salisbury
• Simply Ginger Inc., Ginger B. Hill, 4480 Mt. Hope Church Road, Salisbury
• B’s Effort Changing Counseling PLLC, Lanesha Price, 507 West Innes Street, Suite 230, Salisbury
• Perfect Timing Auto Group LLC, Preston Morgan, 3005 S. Main St., Ste A, Salisbury
• Aunt Lynn’s Catering LLC, Rosalyn Burris, 515 Geroid St., Salisbury
• Bradley Boyd Enterprises LLC, Bradley E. Boyd, 2830 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury
• Trinity Vending LLC, Melissa Taylor, 1509 E. Innes Street, Salisbury
• MPX Manufacturing Inc., Jeffrey T. Goodman, 1296 Safrit Road, Salisbury
• Decadent Mixes LLC, Traci Williams, 232 Richmond Road, Salisbury
• ER Real Estate Holdings LLC, Andrew Davis, 640 Statesville Blvd. Ste 1, Salisbury
• Juerma LLC, Marjel Tani, 1609 W. Innes St., Salisbury
• Dreamency LLC, Brad Foster, 1036 Foxbrook Place, Salisbury
• M.E. Russell Construction LLC, Kathy Russell, 3430 E. Ridge Road, Salisbury
• Ambitiouz Minds Academy, Michelle F. Bailey, 627 West Innes St. Ste 102, Salisbury
• Moore’s Mobile Homes LLC, Gregory C. Moore, 295 Monarch Dr., Salisbury
• Spray Clean Power Wash LLC, Chipper Eugene Thomas, 305 Riverside Dr., Salisbury
• Vocation Potentials LLC, Marchea Sovde, 101 Sycamore Road, Salisbury
• Yard Sharks Lawn Services LLC, Kinston Nesbitt, 115 Cameron Dr., Salisbury
• Capitan’s Used Tools LLC, Jose Mendoza, 1950 Harrison Road, Salisbury
• Victory Team LLC, Melissa B. Yates, 439 Autumnlight Dr., Salisbury
• Avalon Nails LLC, Cuc Huynh, 122 N. Avalon Dr., Salisbury
• Empyrean Properties LLC, Steven James Colwell, 121 Sterling Ct., Salisbury
• The Starnes Group LLC, R. Bryant Starnes, 320 Vineyard Dr., Salisbury
• SWC Realty LLC, Suzanne W. Cranford, 625 Shore Acres Road, Salisbury
• Iron Hills Developers LLC, Alan C. Thompson, 1515 Webb Road, Salisbury
• Adah Drywall and Finishing LLC, Antonio De Anda Hernandez, 415 Geiger Lane, Apt. 38, Salisbury
• Culp AG Services LLC, Andrew J. Davis, 640 Statesville Blvd. Ste. 1, Salisbury
• Trendy Styles LLC, Misty Causey, 112 North Main St., Salisbury
• S.W.A.G.G.A. Youth Apprenticeship Inc, Elijah D. Belton, 909 S Main St. #103, Salisbury
• Next Level Underwear LLC, Jeanette Hancock, 1211 S Railroad St., Salisbury
• Shoreline Farm and Motorcross Inc., Travis Shulenburger, 135 Little Crane Cove Lane, Salisbury
• Ivama INC, Ma Maricela Mercado Paz, 1303 Wrenwood Ct., Salisbury
Woodleaf
• J&B Woodcrafts LLC, David A. Kauffman, 6270 Foster Road, Woodleaf
