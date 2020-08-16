Letter: In time, ‘Fame’ could be acceptable to all
I agree with Mr. Ronnie Smith that, if possible, “Fame” should be placed in a more prominent and secure location.
Perhaps if the inscribed base was replaced with one that rededicates the statue in memory of all Rowan County military members killed in the various wars, it would, in time, be acceptable to almost all.
— Gene Krueger
Salisbury
