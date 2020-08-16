August 16, 2020

Letter: In time, ‘Fame’ could be acceptable to all

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 16, 2020

I agree with Mr. Ronnie Smith that, if possible, “Fame” should be placed in a more prominent and secure location.

Perhaps if the inscribed base was replaced with one that rededicates the statue in memory of all Rowan County military members killed in the various wars, it would, in time, be acceptable to almost all.

— Gene Krueger

Salisbury

