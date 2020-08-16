Letter: Use low-pressure water instead of tear gas
Good stories and reporting on the issue of using “tear gas” for crowd control. In my opinion, it should not be banned. Its lasting effects are certainly less than a laser to the eye or a brick to the head.
A better tool for crowd control would be low-pressure water with an indelible dye sprayed on rioters. The dye would last several days and the perpetrators could be arrested later.
— Marvin Jones
Salisbury
