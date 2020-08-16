Marriages for July 2020
Wedding licenses issued by Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle
• Christopher Martin Truett to Melody Danette Patterson
• Bobby Lee Trimnal Jr. to Sherry Lea Morris
• Travis Ray Wilhite to Carie Renee Huinter
• William Scott Bunch to Lauren Nicole Houston
• Hannah Elizabeth Surratt to Eric Robert Stapula
• Stephanie Danielle Johnston to Michael Edward Jones
• Ryan Thomas Craft to Brianna Dominque Carlisle
• Bobbie Fugate Pate to James Michael Thomas
• Jonathan Clark Agner to Lauren Elizabeth Marksberry
• Logan Michael Gibson to Briana Lynn Calloway
• Nikita Nikolaev to Sofia Tchoukreeva
• Alicia Ann Mills to Walter Raymond Johnston
• Jacob Glenn Hunsucker to Haley Michelle Carlisle
• Nikko Alexander Fiorentino to Hannah Marie Dagenhart
• Dominick Henry Locascio to Evelyn Magali de Leon
• Edward Michael Preslar Sr. to Ines Preslar
• Michael Keith Anderson Jr. to Amber Nicole Gibson
• Magdaleno Mercado Arzate to Rosario Donaire Rodriguez
• Erin Elizabeth Gutierrez to Joshua Dale Barrett
• Jamie Kyle Fraley to Angela Lynn Marze
• Shelby M’Lynn Davis to Avanti Maurice Nettles
• Thomas Lee Oles to Jessica Ann Johnson
• Vanessa Colleen Stellman to Ashley Duane Hyman
• Adam Justin Allman to Brittany Smith Gumpert
• Tammy Leona Rogers to Tommy Reid Threadgill
June 2020 corporations
