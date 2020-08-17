Blotter: Armed robbers steal cash from Circle K
SALISBURY — A clerk at the Circle K gas station on East Innes Street was the victim of an armed robbery late on Friday night.
Two suspects entered the store a few minutes before midnight while the clerk was stocking shelves in the back. One suspect was wearing a black ski mask and was wielding a black handgun. The other was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and had long dreads wrapped around his head.
The two robbers forced the clerk to go around the counter and open the register. They stole the money from the register and fled the gas station in a black BMW that was driven by a third suspect. The car drove down East Innes toward Interstate 85.
In total, the robbers took $140 from the register.
In other crime news:
- Justin Dale Wallace, 28, was arrested by Rowan County Sheriff deputies on charges of assault with a deadly weapon at 5290 Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell on Thursday.
- Marques Lamar Stofford, 30, was arrested on charges of assault on a female at 107 Redbird Lane in Rockwell on Thursday.
- An abandoned vehicle was found near Firestone on East Innes Street early Monday morning. All of the windows and the windshield of the vehicle were shattered and the inside was ransacked. The vehicle, a 2000 Honda, was registered in Macon, Georgia in 2019. The vehicle came up when searched in the North Carolina database, but was not registered to an owner. Police believe it may have been stolen.
