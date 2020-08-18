Online poll results: How will you vote in November?
Question: How do you plan to vote in November’s election?
Answers:
• Before Election Day at an early voting site: 354 votes (43.92%)
• On Election Day: 318 votes (39.45%)
•Absentee by mail: 116 votes (14.39%)
• I don’t plan to vote / I’m not a voter: 17 votes (2.23%)
Vote: This poll, which is not scientific, reflects 806 votes submitted online. Vote in the latest poll at salisburypost.com.
Laurels: Expanded outdoor dining could be nice, COVID-19-prompted change
Laurel to restaurants working to provide patrons with more opportunities to dine outdoors. Especially as the community continues to cope... read more