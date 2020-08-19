August 19, 2020

  • 82°

Two new COVID-19 deaths, congregate care outbreaks reported

By Natalie Anderson

Published 6:08 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Two additional Rowan residents not living in a congregate care facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the Health Department said Wednesday. The deaths also accompanied two new congregate care facilities have seen an outbreak.

A total of 55 people have died with COVID-19 in the county, with 16 of those deaths not associated with a congregate care facility. That marks four deaths in a week’s time, with two from Autumn Care of Salisbury — the site of the current largest congregate care outbreak.

As of Wednesday, county data show there are 11 positive staff and 33 positive residents at Autumn Care, along with one positive employee and one positive resident at Compass Health in Spencer.

Trinity Oaks, located on Klumac Road, is now the site of another COVID-19 outbreak. The facility told the Post on Wednesday that four staff members and two residents have tested positive at its health and rehab facility, along with one positive staff member at its assisted living facility.

Bill Johnson, Trinity Oaks’ campus executive director, said testing for residents and staff continues, and that the facility will “continue to diligently follow infection control and isolation protocols.”

On Aug. 7, state health officials issued an order that requires biweekly staff testing for nursing homes across the state and more state funding for the tests until November. The state health department is also deploying additional infection control support teams to manage outbreaks at congregate care facilities. Existing guidance requires facilities with active cases to be tested weekly.

State guidance also requires symptomatic residents and asymptomatic residents who test positive for COVID-19 to be “cohorted in a designated location and cared for by a consistent group of designated facility staff.”

“Outbreaks in congregate care facilities are inevitable when infection is pervasive in the community,” said Lutheran Services Carolinas president Ted Goins in a statement. “Despite the pandemic, Trinity Oaks has fared incredibly well over these past five months. Our Trinity Oaks teammates have really stepped up under extraordinary pressure, and we are proud of them for how they’ve held the line against COVID.”

Also on Wednesday, county data showed Accordius Health of Salisbury, a nursing home on Statesville Boulevard, had been declared an outbreak as two residents have tested positive.

Accordius Health also operates the Citadel on Julian Road, which is a source of a plurality of COVID-19 deaths and was the largest outbreak in the state before it was declared over. The ownership company did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment from the Post.

The latest numbers mean four congregate care facilities currently have outbreaks. County data on Wednesday didn’t include the Trinity Oaks outbreak on its data hub, but including it would bring the total number of cases at congregate care facilities to 297.

Wednesday’s update showed an additional 23 people tested positive in the county, bringing the total to 2,419, including congregate care cases. The number of currently positive cases decreased on Wednesday, and is now at 314. Recoveries continue to rise and are now at 2,050.

Hospitalizations rose to 25 on Wednesday, with a total of 170 patients hospitalized since March, for an average age of 63.

A total of 24,535 tests have been reported to the county, which doesn’t include the most up-to-date number of negative tests. That number, along with the percent positive rate, is expected to be updated Thursday.

Though hospitalizations across the state have been on the decline, Wednesday’s total showed that number increased to 1,001 after remaining at 980 since Monday. A total of 147,932 people have tested positive after 1.98 million completed tests, for a rate of 7%. A total of 2,431 people have died across the state.

Little has changed with demographic data regarding the outbreak in Rowan County. Hispanic residents have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic for months now, and currently comprise a little more than 34% of all cases. White residents make up more than half of all cases, while Black residents make up nearly 14% of all cases. Fewer than than 1% of all cases have been among Asian residents, American Indian/Alaskan Native residents and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents. A little more than 28% of all cases are considered unknown or other.

The average age of positive cases is 42.6. Young adults still make up the plurality of all cases, as 748 people aged 18-35 have tested positive. Locals between the ages of 36-50 comprise 580 cases, along with 438 cases among the 51-64 age bracket and 402 cases among those 65 and older. Cases among those under 18 are currently at 251.

Nearly 52% of all cases have been among women.

A total of 702 cases have been within zip code 28147, and 502 have been within the 28144 area.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    • Never (41%, 58 Votes)
    • Seldom (19%, 27 Votes)
    • Once per week (12%, 17 Votes)
    • Two to three times per month (11%, 15 Votes)
    • A few times per week (9%, 13 Votes)
    • Every day (7%, 10 Votes)

    Total Voters: 140

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Farm & Garden

Rowan Farmland Protection Plan could preserve agricultural space for decades to come

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths, congregate care outbreaks reported

Local

Two-alarm fire at Chroma Color started in bin with flammable material

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 20

Coronavirus

Staff, resident COVID-19 cases reported at Trinity Oaks

Local

VA partners with OnStar to provide suicide prevention resources

Local

Civitan Club soliciting nominations for hero award

News

Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

Local

Report: Salisbury Fire Department averages 5-minute response times

Coronavirus

Bell Tower Green Park now set for early 2021 opening

Education

Local nurse challenging longtime incumbent for southeast area school board seat

News

Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan’s father up for parol in 2023

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony drug charges

Business

Economic Development Commission seeks 2,500 new jobs by end of 2024

Education

Catawba brings students back to campus with COVID-19 preparations in place

Coronavirus

UPDATED: COVID-19 cluster at private school did not impact students, classes

Education

Back in session: RSS welcomes first group of students back for in-person classes

Local

Commissioners give give go-ahead for bids on COVID-19 construction

Crime

Police department lays out uses for grant funding

Local

Few changes Monday in Rowan’s COVID-19 outbreak

Education

For now, end-of-grade tests still planned in public schools

Education

Portal access troubles mark 1st day of N.C. public schools

Education

Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

Education

Photos: First day of school at Corriher-Lipe Middle