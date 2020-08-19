August 19, 2020

  • 79°

VA partners with OnStar to provide suicide prevention resources

By Staff Report

Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it is partnering with OnStar’s emergency services to improve access to suicide prevention resources for Veterans.

This partnership will offer veterans in crisis the opportunity to be transferred to around-the-clock, confidential support via VA’s Veterans Crisis Line when they use the emergency services button in an OnStar-equipped vehicle or OnStar Guardian smartphone app.

“The VA-OnStar partnership aims to promote suicide prevention and reduce deaths by suicide by providing additional resources to Veterans,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “This partnership will help veterans access suicide prevention support services and assistance directly and immediately. More than 400 VA suicide prevention coordinators and their teams, located at every VA medical center, connect veterans with care and educate the community about suicide prevention programs and resources daily.”

An average of 20 veterans die by suicide each day. Through this partnership, VA and OnStar, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors, will collaborate to provide education and training to VA clinicians and OnStar call center staff to facilitate suicide prevention efforts for veterans. Additionally, VA will provide resources and education to OnStar about military culture and how to determine if a caller is a veteran.

“OnStar services are designed to help our customers go out into the world feeling safer, and we recognize that for many people, and in particular veterans, a crisis can start from within,” said Catherine Bishop, senior global emergency services manager for OnStar. “This partnership with VA allows our emergency-certified advisers to better serve the heroes who have served us.”

Suicide prevention is a top priority and VA has made great strides in veteran suicide prevention, especially in crisis intervention. Partnerships such as this are coordinated by the Veterans Health Administration’s Office of Community Engagement.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Farm & Garden

Rowan Farmland Protection Plan could preserve agricultural space for decades to come

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths, congregate care outbreaks reported

Local

Two-alarm fire at Chroma Color started in bin with flammable material

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 20

Coronavirus

Staff, resident COVID-19 cases reported at Trinity Oaks

Local

VA partners with OnStar to provide suicide prevention resources

Local

Civitan Club soliciting nominations for hero award

News

Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

Local

Report: Salisbury Fire Department averages 5-minute response times

Coronavirus

Bell Tower Green Park now set for early 2021 opening

Education

Local nurse challenging longtime incumbent for southeast area school board seat

News

Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan’s father up for parol in 2023

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony drug charges

Business

Economic Development Commission seeks 2,500 new jobs by end of 2024

Education

Catawba brings students back to campus with COVID-19 preparations in place

Coronavirus

UPDATED: COVID-19 cluster at private school did not impact students, classes

Education

Back in session: RSS welcomes first group of students back for in-person classes

Local

Commissioners give give go-ahead for bids on COVID-19 construction

Crime

Police department lays out uses for grant funding

Local

Few changes Monday in Rowan’s COVID-19 outbreak

Education

For now, end-of-grade tests still planned in public schools

Education

Portal access troubles mark 1st day of N.C. public schools

Education

Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

Education

Photos: First day of school at Corriher-Lipe Middle