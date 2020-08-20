Blotter: Shots fired into home while woman feeding infant

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A woman told police someone fired gunshots into her Salisbury home while she was feeding her infant Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but the woman said someone struck a front window of the home in the 400 block of Old Concord Road early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just after midnight. She was feeding her 1-year-old child at the time of the shooting. Another child was also in the home at the time of the shooting, said Salisbury Police Lt. Lee Walker.

Walker said this is the second time this year that someone shot into the house. No arrest has been made, he said.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of a burglary in the 700 block of Wesley Drive.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of a burglary in the 1300 block of Wiltshire Place.

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone stole her vehicle in the 300 block of Lloyd Street.

• Bruce Alan Batchelor, 57, was charged on Wednesday with felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance while in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of a larceny from a building she owns in the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A woman reported on Tuesday her debit card was stolen from the 8100 block of Freeze Road, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole her trailer from the 700 block of Performance Road, Mooresville.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone broke into her bedroom while in the 100 block of Thunder Road, China Grove.