Letter: Smith right about need for monument vote

Kudos to Ronnie Smith for doing the heavy lifting those of us in the silent majority lacked ambition or guts to address. I overwhelmingly agree with his recent “My Turn” article on Aug 11 (“Put ‘Fame’ on the ballot in November”)

“Fame” has been part of our history for over 111 years and deserves a more prominent and respectful location than a dilapidated cemetery on Lee Street. Certainly the United Daughters of the Confederacy would also concur.

Since no opportunity was provided residents to vote for removal, it seems only reasonable to allow a vote for relocation. My guess is fewer than 10% actually oppose the monument honoring our veterans who died for a cause they believed in. It’s time for the “tail to quit waggin’ the dog.”

— Dave Phipps

Salisbury