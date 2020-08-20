Letter: Trump’s order would be disastrous

President Donald Trump’s executive action on payroll tax would be catastrophic. There will no longer be contributions to Social Security or Medicare.

Current workers will see smaller, future Social Security benefits. Those now receiving benefits would see them disappear.

Trump in 2016 said, “I will not touch Social Security or Medicare.” Watch him while he continues to disrupt this society!

Long ago, I predicted this scoundrel was just getting warmed up. Just wait until his second term is over!

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury